$89 w/ free blade set

Is anything more satisfying than sneaking around as a ninja while stealthily taking out guards? Probably not so here's Within the Blade. Within the Blade has you play as Hideaki who's on a mission to rid Japan of an evil warlord and his underlings who just so happen to possess demonic qualities. However, if you're playing an old-school ninja game for its story then you probably enjoy the Fast & Furious films for Vin Diesel's abilities as a thespian so let's move on to the gameplay. Thankfully, Within the Blade is action-packed stuff that may look retro but it has plenty of modern elements so it doesn't really feel like a long-lost 16-bit game. I'm actually happy about this because far too many indie games try to emulate classic games and few of them actually succeed so playing something that's unashamedly fresh is exciting stuff. Plus, the combination of stealth and action is spot-on so Within the Blade should easily appeal to fans of either genre.