$89 w/ free blade set

moneytalksnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Lowe's Tips Free blade set is automatically added to cart ($19.98 value). Features 14.5" 1" stroke length variable speed trigger tool-free blade release 3-year limited warranty Model: CMCS300M1.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$75 in cart

Many retailers charge $120 or more. Buy Now at JackRabbit Tips Available in Oxide or Team Blue. 7 Hidden Sections of Amazon Every Shopper Should Know. These little-known departments of Amazon are gold mines for deal-seekers and impulse shoppers alike.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$10 for Ace Reward members

It's $3 under our May mention and the best price we've seen. It's $3 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips This price is valid for Ace Reward members. (Don't have an account? It's free to sign up.) This item is available for in-store pickup or Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50. (This may vary by ZIP.) Features provides protection up to 12 months Model: 0220910.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$100 w/ free $10 Best Buy GC

Get $10 to spend at Best Buy when you buy a $100 Apple gift card. Plus, you'll also get free Apple Music for six months (new subscribers only), and free Apple News+ (digital) for 6 months (new subscribers only). Buy Now at Best Buy Features Use on the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, accessories, and more.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Within the Blade

Is anything more satisfying than sneaking around as a ninja while stealthily taking out guards? Probably not so here's Within the Blade. Within the Blade has you play as Hideaki who's on a mission to rid Japan of an evil warlord and his underlings who just so happen to possess demonic qualities. However, if you're playing an old-school ninja game for its story then you probably enjoy the Fast & Furious films for Vin Diesel's abilities as a thespian so let's move on to the gameplay. Thankfully, Within the Blade is action-packed stuff that may look retro but it has plenty of modern elements so it doesn't really feel like a long-lost 16-bit game. I'm actually happy about this because far too many indie games try to emulate classic games and few of them actually succeed so playing something that's unashamedly fresh is exciting stuff. Plus, the combination of stealth and action is spot-on so Within the Blade should easily appeal to fans of either genre.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$6.99 for Members

That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits Model: DW2097.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blade and Soul tosses free level 60 character boosts your way

Blade and Soul is gearing up for a big week as it prepares to roll out its Endless Night content patch on July 14th. The centerpiece of this update is a third specialization for the Warlock class, offering players the ability to adopt a Reaver stance and swing an oh-so-practical scythe around the battlefield.
Technologymoneytalksnews.com

$450 w/ free Milwaukee Tool

Get a free tool worth up to $149. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips The eligible items are listed as such (see below) and must be added to your cart separately. Choose from the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum, Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio, Milwaukee M18 Angle Grinder, Milwaukee M18 Circular Saw, Milwaukee M18 Lithium Ion Battery Pack, or Milwaukee M18 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool. Discount reflected in cart. Features 4-pole frameless motor Reciprocating saw Fold-away hook & 135-degree rotating head M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque 2 M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque 0-450/0-1,700 rpm 1-hour charger & contractor bag Model: 2696-24 UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166.
Shoppingcountryliving.com

The 15 Best Desk Organizers for Decluttering Your Workspace

Thinking of reconfiguring your desk setup? Whether you're organizing your home workspace, sorting your dorm desk for peak productivity, or getting used to office life again, a neat desk can help your day go so much smoother. That's where desk organizers can help — they keep your space in shipshape by holding your things exactly where they need to be. Our guide to the best desk organizers covers a variety of needs by providing a dedicated place to hold every little thing at the ready. Read on to check out our 15 picks.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$17 to $34

Shop Last Act styles, with list prices up to $85. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Shipping adds $10.95 or is free with orders of $25 or more; pickup may also be available.
LifestylePosted by
Tyla

Neighbour Threatens To Report Woman For Sunbathing In Communal Garden

A neighbour has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about a fellow resident who insists on sunbathing in the communal garden at their apartment building. Posting in Reddit's Am I the As*hole thread, the neighbour described living in a “very desirable building with extensive maintained grounds.” They go on to describe the grounds as “purely ornamental” and are rarely used as a garden. They want to know whether they should report the sunbather for "antisocial behaviour."
Home & Gardenmoneytalksnews.com

Dorm Essentials at Macy's: Up to 70% off

Save on decor, towels, headphones, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Pictured is the Whitmor Mesh Hamper for $12.99 ($9 off).
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Shoe Storage at The Container Store: Up to 25% off

Shop and save on boot boxes, stackable shoe drawers, box cases, and more. Shop Now at The Container Store Tips Pictured is the Clear Stackable Small Shoe Drawer for $8.99 ($3 off). Related The Container Store Custom Closets: Free Design Consultation.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Free White Rabbit Set and Jungle Prey Parachute

BMTDZBZPRD – White Rabbit Set (1d) PUBGMCREATIVE – Jungle Prey Parachute (1d) Disclaimer: These are working PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes, and gamers must use them quickly before expiration. Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for Android users. A guide on obtaining rewards via...

