Public Health

Covid UK news – live: Daily cases soar past 40,000 as Scotland and Wales to keep face masks

By Akshita Jain and Jon Sharman
The Independent
 20 days ago

The daily number of coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to more than 42,000, ahead of the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions on 19 July.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 infections reported over a 24-hour period since 15 January.

It is estimated that two-thirds of UK adults are double-jabbed, according to data released by the country’s four public health bodies. However, the vaccine rollout has slowed in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the government supported a decision to make masks compulsory on the London Underground, despite Boris Johnson ’s decision to end laws mandating their use. Grant Shapps , the transport secretary, said the move was “very much in line” with what ministers wanted to happen.

Wales will end restrictions on 7 August but the wearing of face masks will continue indoors and on public transport, first minister Mark Drakeford has said. Nicola Sturgeon has made similar commitments in Scotland.

Three-quarters of Britons have told pollsters they were likely to continue wearing face coverings in shops and while using public transport even when they are no longer compulsory.

