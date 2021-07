Wilson Sons’ capacity in risk management brings benefits to the environment, employees and customers. Safety at Wilson Sons – the largest operator of port and maritime logistics in the Brazilian market – is much more than beautiful words. It is a strategic value, which permeates across the organization for the development of a culture of integrity of employees, preservation of the environment and operational risk management. All in all, this results not only in the development in ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) aspects, but also in benefits for all its public relations, especially for its employees and clients.