Infineon’s EiceDRIVER Features Integrated Galvanic Isolation

Electronic Engineering Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfineon has expanded its portfolio of single-channel gate-driver ICs with the new EiceDRIVER 1EDB family of single-channel gate-driver IC. Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its growing portfolio of single-channel gate-driver ICs with the new EiceDRIVER 1EDB family of single-channel gate-driver IC provides galvanic input-to-output isolation of 3kVrms (UL 1577) that ensures rugged ground-loop separation. Their common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) exceeds 300 V/ns, making these devices the perfect choice for hard switching applications enabling numerous topologies.

www.eetasia.com

TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon EiceDRIVER Enables Next-gen Advanced Motor Control Applications

Infineon has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. Increasingly popular battery-powered consumer and industrial applications, such as cordless power tools and service robots, demand cutting-edge, reliable, cost- and energy-efficient motor control solutions that meet the highest safety standards. To enable the next generation of innovative and high-performance battery-powered products, Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. The fully programmable solution for advanced motor control applications is packaged in a 48-pin VQFN with a 7x7mm² footprint, delivers higher power density and improves overall system efficiency. Combined with the company’s market-leading power MOSFETs, customers are now able to develop their complete end solutions using Infineon as their one-stop-shop.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

DEKRA Taps Keysight Solutions for 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Regulatory Compliance Verification

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. DEKRA has selected Keysight's 5G and IoT test solutions to expand 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services. Global test organization DEKRA has selected Keysight Technologies Inc.’s 5G and internet of things (IoT) test solutions to expand 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon Wireless Combo Chip Brings Reliable Connectivity to TomTom’s New Satnav

Infineon's combo chip combines Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 on a single chip and adds fast and robust wireless connectivity critical to navigation applications. TomTom GO Discover, developed by location technology company TomTom, is one of the quickest and most powerful satnavs on the market today. The satnav with its 5-, 6-, and 7-inch display leverages Infineon Technologies AG’s AIROC CYW43455 combo chip, which combines Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 on a single chip and adds fast and robust wireless connectivity that is critical to the navigation device.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Infineon and IDEX present reference design for biometric smartcards

Infineon and IDEX Biometrics have announced a reference design for biometric smart card architecture. The reference design leverages the combination of Infineon’s SLC38BML800 security controller with additional GPIO-interfaces and IDEX’s TrustedBio product. The design integrates the fingerprint sensor, the secure element, power management and communications to reduce the complexity of...
BusinessHPCwire

Iceotope Announces OEM Agreement with HPE to Provide Liquid Cooling at the Edge

SHEFFIELD, England, July 22, 2021 — Iceotope Technologies Ltd., a global leader in precision immersion cooling, today announced an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer its liquid-cooled chassis with HPE ProLiant servers in its Ku:l Extreme Data Centre solution. The combined solution runs in enterprise data centers as well as at the extreme edge to enable reliable performance and efficiency while ensuring a high level of protection required for harsh edge environments.
Technologyaithority.com

IDEX Biometrics Ships Latest Reference Platform for Biometric Smart Cards to Global Smart Card Manufacturer

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has shipped development systems based on the recently announced reference platform jointly developed by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies AG. The customer is among the top three card manufacturers serving the payment card industry. The reference design...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

STMicroelectronics Introduces New RF LDMOS Power Transistors

STMicroelectronics is adding a broad range of new devices to the STPOWER family of LDMOS RF transistors. This family of transistors consists of three different product series optimized for RF power amplifiers (PAs) in a variety of commercial and industrial applications. Featuring high efficiency and low thermal resistance and packaged...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Cortex-M33 MCUs focussed on comms and security

Renesas is focussing on comms with the RA6M5 group of microcontrollers. “RA6M5 Group MCUs offer numerous communication interface options, including CAN FD, Ethernet MAC with DMA, USB Full Speed and High Speed, and multiple serial interfaces. This gives designers of IoT systems unmatched flexibility in sharing critical data,” according to distributor Anglia, which is stocking the parts. The new devices “complete the mainstream line of the RA6 Series.”
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Launches NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID, HBA Storage Adapters

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's Adaptec Smart Storage adapters provide increased performance, security, and scalability while simplifying storage management. Microchip Technology Inc.’s Adaptec Smart Storage PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Tri-Mode SmartRAID 3200 RAID Adapters, and Adaptec SmartHBA 2200 and Adaptec HBA 1200 Host Bus Adapters enable next-generation NVMe...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Building Automation And Control Systems Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With ABB Ltd. And Emerson Electric Co. | Technavio

The Building Automation and Control Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Powerful Test System for Automotive Radar Sensors

The R&S RTS radar test system simulates driving scenarios for testing radar-based ADAS and radar sensors used in AVs entirely over the air. The new R&S RTS radar test system from Rohde & Schwarz simulates driving scenarios for testing radar based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and radar sensors used in autonomously driving cars (AD) entirely over the air.
EngineeringElectronic Engineering Times

Innatera Neuromorphic AI Chip Accelerates Spiking Networks

The startup receives first ultra-low power chips from fab, reveals architectural details, recruits Cadence and Synopsys co-founder as chairman. Innatera, the Dutch startup making neuromorphic AI accelerators for spiking neural networks, has produced its first chips, gauged their performance, and revealed details of their architecture. The company has also announced...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Technology

PROJECT 38: Raytheon's mega-integration of tech, people & processes

Raytheon Technologies as the world knows it today has only just begun its second year since the megamerger with United Technologies Corp. to create the No. 2 company on this year’s Top 100 rankings. The aerospace-and-defense giant’s intelligence and space segment is headquartered in our region: Arlington, Virginia to be...
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Introducing the EVGA SuperNOVA P6 Power Supplies

The EVGA SuperNOVA P6 power supplies feature a new platform design, using new materials and better layout placement to achieve greater performance with extremely low ripple and noise in an even smaller chassis. With a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design, the SuperNOVA P6 provides rock-solid stability, uncompromising efficiency,...
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Test equipment market ramps up for 5G testing

5G applications continue to grow, with a big part of that coming from IoT and connected devices. Market penetration in sectors such as automotive, entertainment, medical, construction, and security is also increasingly creating demand for 5G testing equipment, according to a Grand View Research Inc. report. In addition, several sectors...
Sciencearxiv.org

Lightweight Low-Noise Linear Isolator Integrating Phase-Engineered Temporal Loops

The quest for efficient and versatile microwave and optical isolators has recently spawned several novel space-time-modulated isolator structures. However, such space-time isolators suffer from a large profile and complex architecture caused by progressive nonreciprocal space-time coupling properties. To overcome these limitations, we propose a nonmagnetic phase-engineered temporal-loop-based isolator featuring large isolation levels, weak undesired time harmonics, and a low profile. The proposed isolator is composed of two temporal loops that provide desired constructive and destructive interferences of different time harmonics. Furthermore, these two loops are designed in a way to assure that the circulation and reflection of different time harmonics strengthen a low insertion loss unidirectional signal transmission. An experimental demonstration of the proposed time-modulated isolator at microwave frequencies is provided, featuring strong unidirectional wave transmission through the isolator with more than 27 dB contrast between the forward and backward waves across a fractional bandwidth of 14.3%. The proposed isolator outperforms the nonlinear-based and transistor-based isolators by featuring a highly linear response with OP1dB of higher than 31 dBm, high power rating of more than 47 dBm, and a low noise figure of 3.4 dB.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

What’s new for PagerDuty: Rundeck integration, Service Graph and more

PagerDuty Inc. is at the top of the digital infrastructure game, with over 60% of Fortune 100 companies utilizing its services for cloud computing incident management. With an impressive client base and an industry that commands innovation, PagerDuty is consistently releasing new products and services to keep up with the ever-evolving cloud.
Retailthemreport.com

Black Knight’s Product Pricing Engine Integrates with LendingPad

—software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals—announced multiple integrations of its product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with LendingPad. As a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system (LOS), LendingPad helps businesses streamline and manage loan origination processes and improve the customer experience. Through this multi-point integration, LendingPad now seamlessly leverages the Optimal Blue PPE to enable wholesale, correspondent and retail lenders to generate real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.
Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Energy Storage Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide with ABB, Beacon Power, Seeo

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Energy Storage Technology Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Energy Storage Technology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Energy Storage Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Energy Storage Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

