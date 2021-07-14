Cancel
Run DMC gets a Little People figure set from Fisher-Price

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toy company Fisher-Price has given the legendary hip hop group Run DMC the Little People treatment. To celebrate the music of Run DMC, Fisher-Price launched a special edition Little People figure set based on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio. Officially called Fisher-Price Little People Collector Run DMC,...

geekspin.co

geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co
