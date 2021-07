Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the latest BI meeting. “Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50% at its July 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is in line with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system stability amidst uncertainty in the global financial market, low inflation projection, as well as efforts to support economic growth from COVID-19.”