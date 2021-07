The Reds had picks 30 and 35 in this year’s draft, and took two hitters to round out their first day. The Reds got a compensation pick after the Dodgers picked up Trevor Bauer in free agency, and the Reds used that pick to take Jay Allen, a Floridian high school outfielder. Allen is committed to play at the university of Florida, but the Reds will hope he signs with them instead. Allen is a right-handed hitter with a lot of room to grow, and with an athletic 6’3” frame, could develop into a center fielder at the big league level.