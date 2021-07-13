Cancel
Energy Industry

The Energy Report Deadlocked

investing.com
 11 days ago

There is no progress in the OPEC+ production increase and that is starting to become very bullish. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is warning that if the OPEC+ deadlock persists and production limits remain at July levels, the oil market is going to tighten dramatically. The assessment by the IEA is the latest warning that the world needs more oil and if it doesn’t get it soon, we’re going to see a significant price increase. I wonder where we’ve heard that before? Ah yes, it was The Energy Report. You read it here every day!

