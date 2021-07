Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.