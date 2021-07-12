Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

No Guests At AMA-CON Point To A Bigger Problem for Amarillo

By Michael Rivera
Posted by 
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMA-CON is right around the corner and from the looks of it, a pretty good convention is in store for folks going this year. One thing that is noticeable this year is the lack of a major celebrity guest or even minor guests. While it's not nessicarily going to ruin the event for me it does point to a problem here in the bomb city. Our lack of Vaccine compliance is starting to cause folks to second guess a visit to Amarillo and the Panhandle region.

mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Amarillo, TX
Health
Amarillo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ama Con#Texas Metros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Golden Chick Opens In Amarillo

I'll admit, Fried Chicken is one of my favorite things. There's certainly no shortage of it in the Panhandle and if you are trying to avoid it like the plague, I've got some bad news for you, There's another chicken option now on Coulter. Golden Chick made it's Amarillo Debut today with a soft open and has been serving customers at a steady pace throughout the day.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Thompson Park Pool Already Broken Into This Week

In true fashion to the statement this is why we can't have anything nice. The pool in Thompson Park that just had a ribbon cutting over the weekend has already had people try to ruin it for us. I mean come on Amarillo we can surely do better than this....
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Is It Even Safe To Go Out To A Club In Amarillo Anymore?

I've heard the expression "nothing good happens after 2am" on numerous occasions. While I've always felt it's right, this year is really starting to confirm that for me. There have been numerous shootings that have happened at Amarillo clubs and bars this year, and after this weekend I feel like we're trending in the wrong direction.
LotteryPosted by
Mix 94.1

Woman Finds $39 Million Lottery Ticket in Bottom of Purse

Americans love to dream about a big lottery payoff. But we're not the only ones. A woman in Germany recently realized how the stars aligned for her in a big way, and she is really thankful. According to Lotto Bayern, via USA Today, the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Shoppers, Tax Free Weekend is Right Around The Corner

It's funny how time just kinda creeps up on you. If you happen to have littles then you know that back to school is right around the corner. Let's face it school supplies aren't cheap. It seems like the supply list gets bigger every year. and it's not just pencils and notebooks, but hand sanitizer, headphones, kleenex and other interesting things that make the list. Honestly it's not the teacher trying to rob you blind, it the fact that schools may not supply these items.
PoliticsPosted by
Mix 94.1

Naughty Nicknames for 21 Texas Towns

Also, I'd like to state for the record, that although I asked my buddies to share with me their favorite TEXAS nicknames, everyone needed to mention their favorite Oklahoma nicknames: Broke-la-homa, and Joke-la-homa. There are a million more terrible and hilarious nicknames for towns in Texas, and if you have...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Sick Robbers Take Advantage Of Confusion During Amarillo Bomb Scare

Ok, Seriously what's wrong with people? There's some serious crazy going on in the Yellow City these days. The folks in the Lenwood Neighborhood have been through quite a bit the past few days with the bomb scare and sure enough they didn't ask for anything that the person responsible brought to their street. To make things even worse there's a special group of "winners" who decided to take advantage of the situation.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Amarillo COVID Lockdown? Might Start Grabbing These Things Now

So here we are. COVID-19 cases on the rise in Amarillo, all the way to the point where they've actually updated the color chart moving us to orange. In case you don't remember what that orange level is, and it's ok because it's been awhile, this is the level where we're supposed to be putting limits on social gatherings, stay within the community and limit how much you travel and places you visit within the city.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 94.1

The A-Z of Texas Companies

Texas is a big state, both geographically and in terms of big ideas, big innovators, and big dreams. From entertainment to communications, from food to infrastructure and beyond, Texas is a business leader whose products and services reach throughout the world. Some brands are so deeply synonymous with Texas that...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Mix 94.1

Texas-Born ‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Alcala Dies in Prison

Rodrigo "Rodney" Alcala has died in a California prison. The "Dating Game Killer" died July 24th, 2021 of currently unspecified natural causes at the age of 77. He was on death row for eight murders committed in California, although he was convicted for murders in New York and is believed to have killed in other states as well:

Comments / 0

Community Policy