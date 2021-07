Apparently, anything a female can do a male can do better. Case in point: the newly crowned Miss Nevada USA is a biological male and will compete in the upcoming Miss USA pageant this fall. This one of many examples within our society today, of men earning titles and smashing records within women’s competitions and athletics. However, it is very strange to me, that there was so much push back and outright condemnation for a thing such as “toxic masculinity” from Feminists and another SJWs, yet when a biological male wears lipstick and eyeliner crushes a female’s skull in MMA or steals a championship in girl’s track and field, it is met with cheers and applause.