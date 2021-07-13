Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Power of the Fed

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID struck, the Federal Reserve stepped in to try to avert economic crisis. As the country’s central bank continues to pump billions of dollars into the financial system daily, who is benefitting and at what cost?

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#At What Cost#Financial System#Economic Crisis#Fed#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

Here comes the Fed

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
BusinessColumbian

Fed to meet amid rising COVID cases

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
Economyaba.com

ABA Statement for the Record: HFSC Subcommittee Hearing: “The Promises and Perils of Central Bank Digital Currencies.”

Chairman Himes, Ranking Member Barr, and members of the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy, the American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to submit a statement for the record for the hearing titled “The Promises and Perils of Central Bank Digital Currencies.” The topic of today’s hearing is an important one, with significant implications for our financial system, economy, markets, and most importantly for the American consumer.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed: Murderer of markets and the middle class

The Fed’s manipulation of the money supply and its cost has served to obliterate the function of asset price discovery, just as it has also caused the middle and lower classes to reduce their standard of living. Since a greater percentage of their falling real incomes goes to the purchase of food and energy--the things most affected by money printing--the wealth gap, which the fed avows to care about, has become greatly exacerbated.
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
Marketsdallassun.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
BusinessStreet.Com

Is the Fed Getting Trapped in a Catch-22?

As we head into this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, when the Fed will deliberate over its interest rate policy and quantitative easing intentions, the market is still licking its wounds from the June FOMC statement. In June, the Fed took a slightly hawkish shift as it moved its...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
Marketskitco.com

Market participants await forward guidance from Federal Reserve

According to the Federal Reserve’s website, “Forward guidance is a tool that central banks use to provide communication to the public about the likely future course of monetary policy. When central banks provide forward guidance, individuals and businesses will use this information in making decisions about spending and investments. Thus, forward guidance about future policy can influence financial and economic conditions today.”
U.S. Politicswealthmanagement.com

Fed MBS Buying High on Agenda as Officials Begin Taper Talk

Policy hawks at the Federal Reserve are setting their sights on scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive intervention in the mortgage market as home prices soar. But the Fed leadership doesn’t sound convinced by arguments in favor of a hasty exit strategy. The debate -- over whether to taper...
Businesskfgo.com

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
BusinessForbes

What To Watch From The Fed And Earnings

In addition to the main courses of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting and corporate earnings, this week will provide the first look at U.S. second-quarter GDP on Thursday. Economic growth has likely peaked for this cycle on a year-over-year basis, with GDP expected to grow at an over 12% pace once second-quarter data is released. Last but not least, U.S. economic output in the second quarter as measured by GDP is almost sure to exceed the pre-Covid peak. In addition, April 2020 was recently declared the last month of the economic recession, making it the shortest downturn on record at two months. While the rate of change in economic growth should slow, Bloomberg consensus GDP growth estimates remain at robust levels at 6.6% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. Bloomberg’s median forecast for quarter-over-quarter annualized GDP growth is 8.5%, accelerating from the first quarter’s 6.4%. There seems to be some downside risk versus consensus given the capacity constraints and rising prices during the quarter. In any case, the economic pace of growth should be robust at more than a 7% annualized rate.
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Federal Reserve meeting in focus for investors next week

Among all the economic data that will be published next week, the meeting of the members of the Federal Reserve that will be held on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 will have particular relevance. The analysts surveyed do not expect changes in the level of referential interest rate and it...
BusinessFiveThirtyEight

Are Americans’ Concerns Over Inflation Inflated?

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 5.4 percent between June 2020 and June 2021, exceeding the 2 percent target rate of inflation set by the Federal Reserve. It is the largest 12-month increase since August 2008, and according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, inflation is now Americans’ leading economic concern. Many economists, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, say that the increase in prices is only temporary as the country comes out of a pandemic-induced recession. Republicans have argued that high inflation is a result of Democrats’ stimulus packages. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, George Washington University economics professor Tara Sinclair joins to explain what is going on with the economy and what could happen as a result of a spike in prices.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

As Inflation and Virus Variants Complicate US Recovery, the Fed will meet.

As Inflation and Virus Variants Complicate US Recovery, the Fed will meet. As growing prices and the development of new Covid-19 varieties raise dangers to the US economy, Federal Reserve policymakers are anticipated to keep their easy money policies in place to assist American businesses and workers in surviving the pandemic’s effects.
Businesslascrucesbulletin.com

The Fed to the rescue

The rapid economic recovery from the Covid recession is remarkable. Just a year ago, many feared that economic recovery from the pandemic might take a five years or more. In June last year, Fed Chair Jay Powell was predicting that full recovery would take 30 months. In fact, real GDP most likely will fully recover this quarter, 15 months sooner than Powell’s projection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy