Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Cadillac News
 12 days ago

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations. But the races are tight in several categories, although there are some clear favorites. And the broadcast networks might as well stay home.

