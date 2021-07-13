Filiberto “Filio” Carrillo, Jr…January 31, 1953 – July 12, 2021
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Filiberto Carrillo, Jr., affectionately known to his family and friends as Filio and Felix, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence HNG as celebrant. A rosary service for Filio will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.theprowersjournal.com
