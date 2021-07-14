Cancel
Austin, TX

Texas Senate starts debate on GOP-backed election bill; House wants to round up absent Dems

By Allie Morris, Robert T. Garrett, Morgan O'Hanlon, The Dallas Morning News
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats descended on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Republicans ratcheted up pressure on them to return home. The House voted Tuesday to round up absent Democrats “by warrant of arrest, if necessary” after they fled Texas to block a GOP-backed election bill. Meanwhile, the Senate advanced the sweeping legislation that Republicans say protects election integrity, but Democrats decry as voter suppression.

Related
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Georgia StateNew York Post

Georgia Democratic congressman arrested in voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and eight others were arrested Thursday after they took part in a voting rights protest that illegally blocked the door of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill. Johnson, 66, who has represented a majority-African American district east of Atlanta since 2007, tweeted that he was...
Texas Stateconchovalleyhomepage.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Texas House Speaker Charters Plane To Bring Dems Back From Washington

Texas House Democrats have been in Washington all week. Republican leaders are pressuring them to return. House Speaker Dade Phelan has chartered a plane on standby and wants the representatives on board. Phelan also stripped El Paso Democrat Joe Moody, who is in Washington, of his leadership position as Speaker Pro Tem. That shows relationships between the two parties are deteriorating.
Congress & CourtsABC7 Los Angeles

Texas Senate passes GOP-led voting bill amid House Democrats' absence

AUSTIN, Texas -- As Democrats fled the state to avoid voting on a GOP priority elections bill that would restrict voting rights in the state, the Texas Senate approved the bill with a party-line vote of 18-4. The Senate passed the controversial elections bill - and bail legislation - a day after 51 House Democrats decamped to Washington, D.C., to avoid voting on the elections bill in their chamber. If the Democrats don't return before the special session ends, the Senate bills will languish.
Texas Stateanjournal.com

Texas GOP mulls options for election bill after Democrats leave the state

Deploy law enforcement? Call another special session?. Cassandra Pollock And James Barragán, The Texas Tribune July 12, 2021. "Deploy law enforcement? Call another special session? Texas GOP mulls options for elections bill after Democrats leave the state" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas Statenewsradioklbj.com

Texas Dems flee to DC, halt Texas GOP backed voting bills

Several Texas Democrat Lawmakers are in Washington DC after walking out on the special session and fleeing the state. That was all to halt progress of Texas GOP backed voting reform bills HB1 and HB3. Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa defends his party members for making a run for it.
Electionsfox7austin.com

Texas House votes to bring back absent Democrats, under arrest if necessary

HOUSTON - A day after dozens of Democratic lawmakers left the state during the special legislative session, Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives authorized finding and bringing back the lawmakers "under warrant of arrest if necessary." More than 50 of the 67 Texas House Democrats left the state Monday...
Austin, TXKVIA

Texas House GOP votes to track down absent Dems, arrest them

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas House voted Tuesday morning to send law enforcement to track down Democrats who left the state a day earlier in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill “under warrant of arrest if necessary.”. More than 50 state House Democrats left Monday for Washington, D.C., to deny...

