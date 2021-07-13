Cancel
My new novel, "Make 'Em Laugh," now on Kindle Vella!

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am really pleased to announce that my new novel, Make ‘Em Laugh, is now ready to read right here on Amazon's Kindle Vella. (More on what exactly Kindle Vella is below.) Make 'Em Laugh is (for lack of a more comprehensive literary category) a Romantic Comedy. It's the sequel to my novel Everywhere She’s Not (though it also stands wholly independent from that novel). It's about . . . well, this:

