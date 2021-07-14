Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

We could get a new iPhone periscope camera lens in 2022

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been getting several rumors about the upcoming Apple devices. Indeed, the iPhone 13 and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been in the spotlight. Still, this time we get information about a new feature that could arrive in future Apple phones, as Cupertino has recently been granted a patent for a periscope camera system.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera Lens#Periscope#Smartphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Electronicslifewire.com

Apple Awarded Patent for Periscope Lens

Apple is expected to include a camera with a periscope lens in at least one iPhone model in the next year or so. Despite the iPhone 13 still being a complete mystery, rumors and reports about the iPhone 14—or whatever Apple decides to call 2022’s iteration of the smartphone—already have started to surface. Chief among these is a belief that Apple will include a periscope lens in one of the cameras. A recently granted patent, which was first reported by Patently Apple, has been discovered.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens

The Google Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x optical zoom, according to code in the third beta of Android 12 which is currently being rolled out to Pixel handsets. Until recently, Google's forthcoming high-end flagship was referred to as "Pixel 6 Pro," but documentation uploaded by Google for new Game Mode APIs kind of cemented that the maxed-out variant will use the XL moniker. It goes without saying that the standard model is named the Pixel 6.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

First real life images of the Google Pixel 6 are here? [Update, they’re not real]

Update: The posted images have been confirmed to be concept renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The images were created by techdroider. The Google Pixel 6 series might be months away from the official release, but we keep learning something new about the upcoming flagships every week. Recently, we’ve found out what specifications we can expect to find in the new devices, which also showed us what processor it may be powered by, and we’ve already shown you official looking renders of the new Google phones.
Computerspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Dummy Reveal, 32-inch iMac Details & more! (video)

The LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop, gaming monitors and more devices are on sale today. Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale. Once again, the official news today begin with deals, starting with some laptops. Amazon currently has the 15-inch LG Gram for a crazy 600 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 999.. I’d get on that deal if were you guys.. If you’re looking for more of a desktop, the M1 iMac is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 799. Sticking to Apple, the entry level iPad is now 34 bucks off, leaving the base model for 395. If you want more power but with no Pro apps, the M1 iPad Pro is still getting a 50 dollar price drop, meaning you can get the 11-inch variant for 750. If you want a smart speaker, eBay is running a bundle where you can get the Google Nest Hub, along with a Nest mini for 99 bucks. We have more deals on other Google bundles, HP laptops, other iPads and more, in the links in the description.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Honor could be working on an 8-inch foldable smartphone

Last month, we reported a number of newly filed trademark names that suggested that Honor may be working on its own foldable smartphones. The list included a number of names such as Honor Magic Fold, Honor Magic Pad and more. It was the first hint that pointed at a possible foldable device coming from the newly divorced company.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

This $600 camera can take photos without a lens attached

Chinese manufacturer Yongnuo has released a mirrorless camera that can take photographs even without a lens attached. The Yongnuo YN455 is the company's latest Frankenstein camera that is powered by an Android operating system and features a Micro Four Thirds sensor and lens mount (following the Yongnuo YN450, which had a Micro Four Thirds sensor but bizarrely featured a Canon EF/S mount).
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 could arrive with 200MP primary camera thanks to Olympus?

It seems that many things can change in a week. For example, just seven days ago, we saw well-known leaker Ice Universe claiming that we would not get a 200MP camera sensor on the next iteration of the Galaxy S series. But now, a new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 may once again feature a 200MP primary sensor on its camera setup.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Apple Receives Patents for Integrated Photonics, Periscope Lens Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 15, 2021 — Two optical and photonic technologies are among the latest patent awards that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted to Apple. The company has been awarded patents for an integrated photonics device, as well as a “folded camera” that could be used in small form factor cameras — such as those the company uses in its iPhones.
Computerspocketnow.com

New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro to get a camera upgrade

The new and upcoming 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices will feature an upgraded 1080p web camera. The current camera on the latest MacBooks is only a 720p “FaceTime HD” camera, which is decent, since it hasn’t aged well. Dylandkt, a leaker, says that the new upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 6 XL telephoto camera could boast 5x zoom ultra tele lens

If you thought Apple was stingy when it came to camera hardware, then you may not have seen what Google has been putting on its Pixel phones. The first Google Pixel made headlines because of all the tricks it could do and the beautiful pictures it could produce with a single 12MP camera. AI and algorithms, however, could only go so far, and Google very slowly upgraded its cameras eventually. One of the biggest updates might be coming in the Pixel 6 XL, or Pro based on older leaks, that will have the line’s first telephoto camera and a very powerful one at that.
Cell PhonesMacworld

iPhone 13: Sunset Gold could be the new must-have color

It feels like just yesterday when we were peeling the protective film from the iPhone 12, but the launch of the next model is just around the corner. While we’re not quite sure of the name (see below) we’ve already heard a lot about what the next iPhone will bring. Stay tuned to this article as we’ll update it with the newest and most credible reports as we hear them. Just remember, nobody knows for sure until Apple says so!
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Cell Phonesimore.com

These are the new emojis that we could be using later this year

Emojipedia has shared some of the emojis that could be part of Emoji 14.0. The new additions will mean that almost all emojis have a default general neutral option. Emojipedia has shared some of the new emojis that will be voted on later this year for inclusion in the Emoji 14.0 standard. New additions include Saluting Face, Melting Face, and Coral.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?

At this point, it's pretty much surefire that Apple's next iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, are going to look pretty similar to the iPhone 12 series of phones. The overall size of the devices is expected to remain the same. They also keep the new flat design, OLED screens, etc.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Trading in iPhone 12 for iPhone 13? We have good news

While most don’t buy the latest iPhone every year, some certainly do. And for those people eyeing the new iPhone 13 this fall, the online marketplace SellCell has some good news: the iPhone 12’s resale value appears to be depreciating more slowly than its predecessor. During its first six months...

Comments / 0

Community Policy