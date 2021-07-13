Legals for July, 13 2021

Richard M Baskett Attorney-CPA Christian, Samson & Baskett, PLLC 310 West Spruce Street Missoula, Montana 59802-4108 rick@CSBlawoffice.com Attorney For Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In Re the Estate of Phillip Michael Michlig, a/k/a Mike Miuchlig, Decedent Probate No DP-21-59 Judge Matthew J. Cuffe NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lori Keao, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori Keao, the Personal Representative, return receipt request, at c/o Christian, Samson & Baskett, PLLC, 310 West Spruce Street, Missoula, Montana 59802-4108, or filed with the Clerk of the the above Court. DATED this 18th day of June, 2021. s/s Lori Keao Personal Representative Published In The Western News June 29, July 6 & 13, 2021. MNAXLP.