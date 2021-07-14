Jake Auchincloss Says Democrats’ Message Didn’t Resonate As Well As They Expected In 2020

Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-Newton), like many of his colleagues, thought that the Democratic Party would have done better in the November 2020 general election. While the Democratic Party held onto its majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the party lost 13 seats while Republicans gained 14, as U.S. Representative Justin Amash (a Republican-turned-Libertarian from Michigan) didn’t seek re-election. As a result, Democrats held 222 House seats after the election while Republicans held 213. No incumbent Republican lost a seat in the race.