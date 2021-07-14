Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foxborough, MA

Jake Auchincloss Says Democrats’ Message Didn’t Resonate As Well As They Expected In 2020

By Tom Joyce
newbostonpost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Jake Auchincloss (D-Newton), like many of his colleagues, thought that the Democratic Party would have done better in the November 2020 general election. While the Democratic Party held onto its majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the party lost 13 seats while Republicans gained 14, as U.S. Representative Justin Amash (a Republican-turned-Libertarian from Michigan) didn’t seek re-election. As a result, Democrats held 222 House seats after the election while Republicans held 213. No incumbent Republican lost a seat in the race.

newbostonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Foxborough, MA
Government
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Foxborough, MA
Newton, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Amash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Democrats#The Democratic Party#The U S Senate#Gop#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
New York City, NYCBS News

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600,000 to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy