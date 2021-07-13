North Fort Myers Church buys property on N. Tamiami Trail for future facility

A local church has purchased 14 acres of property in North Fort Myers with hopes it will serve the community more than for just worship. Gulfside Church, which currently holds services at a local high school and has never had a permanent home, has purchased the property at 17201 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of the U-Haul rental facility and across from the Race-Trac. The property runs from U.S. 41 back to De Navarra Parkway.