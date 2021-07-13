New $2.25 Million Gift From Michael and Judy Harrington, ’85 ’86, Focuses on Campus Innovation, Belonging Initiatives
The couple’s continued investment will help transform College relationships, institutions and the surrounding community. Albion College, one of the top 50 innovative liberal arts colleges in the country, announced today a $2.25 million gift from Michael and Judy Harrington, ’85 ’86, that will support several major initiatives. Albion College President Dr. Mathew Johnson made the announcement.www.albion.edu
