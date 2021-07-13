Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albion, MI

New $2.25 Million Gift From Michael and Judy Harrington, ’85 ’86, Focuses on Campus Innovation, Belonging Initiatives

albion.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple’s continued investment will help transform College relationships, institutions and the surrounding community. Albion College, one of the top 50 innovative liberal arts colleges in the country, announced today a $2.25 million gift from Michael and Judy Harrington, ’85 ’86, that will support several major initiatives. Albion College President Dr. Mathew Johnson made the announcement.

www.albion.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Albion, MI
Society
City
Albion, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Albion, MI
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Harrington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#New Albion#Undergraduate Education#Charity#The Body And Soul Center#The Office Of Belonging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy