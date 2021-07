There is not much that can make a player smile after another devastating loss, especially for a team that has struggled on the road. But Antonio Senzatela was grinning from ear to ear talking about Germán Márquez, his good friend who’s gone through all the ups and downs of the past five seasons with him. On Tuesday, Márquez will be the Rockies’ lone representative at the All-Star Game held on their home turf. Senzatela, and his teammates, will be proudly watching.