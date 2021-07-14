Cancel
Hashdex to launch Bitcoin ETF seeking to offset mining emissions

Cover picture for the articleThe Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Index Fund will use a portion of the management fee to buy carbon credits and will be available as of August on Brazilian stock exchange B3. Brazil-based asset manager Hashdex will launch a fully bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to neutralize carbon emissions,...

#Mining Equipment#Bitcoins#Bitcoin Etf#Brazilian#B3#Btc#Ccri#Xp#Ita#Banco Genial
