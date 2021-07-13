Cancel
Watch The Trailer Of DisneyPlus’ New Series Behind the Attraction

By B. ReadJunk
readjunk.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a huge Disney theme parks person and I miss going every year like I did as a kid. Disney+ is launching a new 10 episode series called Behind the Attraction and I’m all in with this one! The Imagineer series that was on Disney+ when it launched was excellent, and this feels like in the same realm. It’s being executive produced by Dwayne Johnson (Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss also producing) so I’m sure Jungle Cruise will be talked about in depth.

