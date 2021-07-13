Watch The Trailer Of DisneyPlus’ New Series Behind the Attraction

The continued act of showing that women are facing such great struggles in the workplace goes on, and to be fair, The Chair does present Sandra Oh as a woman that is being brought in to quench the flames of scandal that a male Chairmain of an academic department apparently caused with his unwanted antics. It’s not exactly a new story but it’s not an old one either since The Chair is taking a look at giving Oh’s character a wealth of challenges to face that have been highlighted in the real world as well. In other words, the realism in this comedic project is bound to make some people bristle a bit, while others might get a kick out of it since it’s likely to make them feel that the folks at Netflix and those they’re working with are listening to what’s going on in the world. The fact is that anyone that sees this as merely the vindication of how hard women have to work and the vilification of the old guard and men, in general, might need to stop taking things so personally. It’s a story, and an amusing one, of a system that might need a good shake now and then to remember what it’s like to change and grow in different directions rather than remain stodgy and set in its ways.