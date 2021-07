We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.