U.S. Justices End Florist Fight to Discriminate Against Gay Couple on Religious Grounds

By Hank Lacey
lawweekcolorado.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court, on a July 2 divided vote, passed up a chance to again delve into the question whether a private business can discriminate against LGBTQ customers. The justices denied a petition for certiorari in a case from Washington state that involved a retailer’s refusal to provide flowers for a gay couple’s wedding.

