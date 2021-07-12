Glenn Mollette — Financial suicide is not necessary

If you received a child tax credit payment on July 15, the IRS is planning to send you another one on August 13. In fact, a new payment will be sent each month through the end of the year for a total of six payments. Depending on your income, your monthly payment can be as high as $300 for each child in your family who is five years old or younger or $250 for each kid age six to 17. So, for example, if you have three kids ages two, seven, and eleven, you can get up to $800 from the IRS each month.