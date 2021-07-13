Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Key Google AR/VR Director Heads To Facebook Reality Labs

uploadvr.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle continues to bleed experts in AR and VR technology as Facebook Reality Labs staffs up for a bigger push into hardware. The latest move to Facebook is Joshua To, a key Google director who led “a large team of product designers, artists, writers and researchers focused on supporting our wearables and hardware efforts,” according to a Linkedin profile, which says he started at Facebook Reality Labs this month. A report by Input added that he worked on AR/VR projects like Lens and Daydream and confirmed he’ll be working on AR at Facebook.

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Googler#Vr#Linkedin#Facebook Reality Labs#Ar Vr#Usc#Poly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesNeowin

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 will allow developers to produce mixed reality experiences

Oculus Quest 2, Facebook’s virtual reality system, will receive an update that will allow developers to integrate real-life videos from the VR headset’s sensors into their games to produce mixed reality experiences. Its new application programming interface, Passthrough API Experimental, will make it possible for the developers to personalize how the setting of a player looks via their VR headset by exhibiting the real world onto particular in-game surfaces, and by using filters and effects.
Video GamesGizmodo

Oculus' New Experimental API Blends Virtual Reality With Your Real-World Surroundings

An update for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality system will let developers incorporate real-life video from the VR headset’s sensors into their games to create “mixed reality experiences.”. With Passthrough API Experimental, Oculus’ new application programming interface, developers can customize how a player’s surroundings appear through their VR headset,...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Oculus Quest 2 is Looking at Augmented Reality

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the more popular VR devices, and it has maintained a steady following. To compete in today’s market, they’ve innovated considerably. And the new Passthrough API Experimental toolkit is a strong example of that. Oculus Quest 2 is Changing Reality. The device is known...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Master Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure with this $70 course bundle

You can’t go far in the world of business or IT without encountering some Microsoft products. Along with Office software, this tech giant produces a range of powerful cloud-based solutions. If you want to impress recruiters, learning how to use these tools is an intelligent move. Featuring 17 courses, The...
TechnologyNews Slashdot

Facebook Details Experimental Mixed Reality and Passthrough API

Facebook says apps using the API "cannot access, view, or store images or videos of your physical environment from the Oculus Quest 2 sensors" and raw images from the four on-board cameras "are processed on-device." Look, I'd be the first one to be concerned about Facebook being able to see...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Overcome Motion Sickness When VR Gaming

Virtual reality is a gift that keeps on giving. It has never been so easy to immerse yourself into the worlds of your favorite games. Virtual reality (VR) makes it possible to step into the (almost literal) shoes of your favorite characters in the comfort of your own home. Despite...
Softwaretechgig.com

Google introduces Lens to desktop Chrome to simplify image search

Google AI-powered image recognition service - Google Lens - is now available for desktop. since 2017 that allows users to search for the product or anything using an image. In April, Google introduced the feature to. Google Photos. as well but users have to use optical character recognition (. OCR.
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

Top 5 UI/UX Design Tips for Mobile Apps

Starting in 2017, mobile traffic of sites began to exceed traffic from other devices. Respectively, more attention was paid to the development of applications for smartphones. Today, with a few clicks, you can satisfy any desire. It’s order groceries, call a taxi, buy clothes, household appliances, make an appointment with a doctor, etc.
Internetuploadvr.com

Facebook Deprecates Proprietary Oculus APIs In Favor Of OpenXR

Facebook will deprecate its proprietary Oculus APIs in favor of industry standard OpenXR. Facebook says new features “will be delivered via OpenXR extensions” starting with v31, echoing language release by Valve last year regarding new features on SteamVR being connected to OpenXR as well. According to Facebook, in August of...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

The Art of Coding — Manoeuvering

This is chapter 7 on the Art of Coding, loosely formatted as per the ancient book Art of War and part of a series of articles capturing good intentions and opinions on how to write software code. In software development, the team receives their instructions from the product management group.
SoftwareRoad to VR

Facebook is Unlocking AR Capabilities for Developers on Quest 2

Facebook announced today that an upcoming update to the Quest development SDK will include experimental support for a Passthrough API which will allow Unity developers to build AR experiences and features into apps on Quest 2. Although Quest wasn’t launched as an AR headset initially, its impressive passthrough camera capability...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Taboola spends $800m to bring ecommerce to the open web

The content discovery and online advertising company Taboola has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Connexity from the Symphony Technology Group for $800m. While Taboola allows websites and apps to monetize their content through its AI-driven recommendations that show related stories at the bottom of...
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse' - a virtual world where users can meet up and hang out - all from the comfort of the sofa

Get ready for the metaverse. In a new interview on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg said that over the next five years, he wants people to think of Facebook not as a social media company, but a 'metaverse' company, akin to a virtual environment where people can work and play for most of their 24 hours without leaving their home.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

10 Best Examples Of VR And AR In Education

Extended reality (XR for short) – which encompasses virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality – uses technology to create more immersive digital experiences. In my latest book, Extended Reality In Practice, I look at a variety of sectors where XR is being used, and one of my favorite sectors is in the world of education.
Technologymartechseries.com

A Few of the Most Successful Augmented Reality (AR) Marketing Campaigns

With Augmented Reality taking over marketing strategies worldwide, it seems that this digital integration with the physical world is going to change how we understand or accept digitalization. The marketing sector has been increasingly focusing on creating unique and immersive customer experiences for their brands. With the help of AR and augmented experiences, the difference between real-time and the digital world is blurring.
ElectronicsEngadget

HTC Vive Pro 2 review: An excellent 5K headset for the VR faithful

If you can stomach the price, it offers the most immersive desktop VR today. In this article: gear, gaming, VR headsets, VR, Vive Pro 2, review, HTC Vive. The HTC Vive Pro 2 is a VR enthusiast's dream. Its 5K 120Hz display delivers the sharpest desktop VR experience I've ever seen. And while its design hasn't changed from the 2018 model, it's still very comfortable to wear for extended sessions. But its high price and reliance on old controllers make it a tough sell. And let's be honest, it'll take a lot to dethrone the $299 Oculus Quest 2 as the ideal VR headset for mainstream users.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Omniverse offers easier collaborative game development and more

At GDC 2021 NVIDIA introduced a suite of Omniverse tools and applications specifically designed to help game designers to accelerate game development and simplify content creation. Watch the demonstration videos below to learn more about the NVIDIA Omniverse suite of development tools for game development and include features such as Omniverse Connectors, enabling you to simultaneously work across your favourite applications thanks to a wide range of plug-ins to popular apps. “With Omniverse Create, developers can leverage simple, intuitive tools to build and test content, and rapidly iterate during creation pipelines” explains NVIDIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy