Henry and Stark County Health Department Urging Vaccination to Battle Back Against Delta Variant of COVID

The Henry and Stark County Health Department is calling on unvaccinated people to get vaccinated soon in order to turn back the spread of the dangerous Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus. The more potent and easily spread mutation of the COVID-19 virus has caused several new outbreaks in Illinois and the Health Department is reminding everyone that the vaccines currently in use from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have proven to be effective in fighting even the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Henry and Stark County Health Department released this statement reiterating the call for more people to get vaccinated and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant of COVID-19.