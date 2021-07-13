Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Henry and Stark County Health Department Urging Vaccination to Battle Back Against Delta Variant of COVID

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry and Stark County Health Department is calling on unvaccinated people to get vaccinated soon in order to turn back the spread of the dangerous Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus. The more potent and easily spread mutation of the COVID-19 virus has caused several new outbreaks in Illinois and the Health Department is reminding everyone that the vaccines currently in use from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have proven to be effective in fighting even the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Henry and Stark County Health Department released this statement reiterating the call for more people to get vaccinated and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Delta#Cdc#Covid#The Health Department#Moderna And#Cdc#Idph#Choice Healthcare#Kewanee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

Delta Variant update with The Washington Department of Health

YAKIMA, WA – With King County now recommending all individuals wearing masks inside, the delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the state with 58 percent of COVID-19 cases being delta. “I am very concerned about areas of the state that have lower vaccination rates.” Said Scott Lindquist, Washington State...
Laclede County, MOLaclede Record

Five COVID-19 related deaths reported

The Laclede County Health Department on Wednesday reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 81. “One behalf of the Laclede County Health Department, our thoughts and deepest prayers are extended to the families involved,” the Heath Department said in a press release. The Health Department said residents should continue to understand the seriousness of the illness, the more easily spread Delta variant and the outcomes that can occur, “especially in unvaccinated individuals.”
King County, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Covid-19 Cases Increasing in King County: Public Health Says Vaccination Continues to be Our Best Protection

After weeks at some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 since last year, the number of COVID-19 cases and the size of outbreaks in King County have begun to rise again. An uptick is not unexpected as restrictions on activities are relaxed, but the rising numbers should prompt all of us – vaccinated as well as unvaccinated – to take extra precautions.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Junction City, KSWIBW

Geary Community Hospital urges COVID-19 vaccinations

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital officials are urging the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Director of Communications Ashley King stated that recent statistics showed the county had the lowest percentage for vaccination rates in the state and hospitalizations have also been up recently. Delta variant cases...
Public Healthwaynetimes.com

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

What is a COVID-19 vaccine "breakthrough’’ case?. It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they’re not a cause for alarm. COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re...
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Officials urge vaccinations as Delta variant takes root

EVERETT — COVID-19’s delta variant is taking root in Washington and leading a rise in cases that’s predominately targeting the unvaccinated, health experts warn. That’s leading Snohomish County health officer Dr. Chris Spitters to recommend that everyone, even the vaccinated, mask up when entering indoor public spaces, Snohomish Health District spokesperson Kari Bray said.
ctnewsonline.com

Local health officials urge COVID vaccination

SCK Health in Arkansas City is urging citizens to take the COVID-19 delta variant seriously. Information presented by CEO Jeff Bowman during Thursday’s board meeting stated that the delta variant was spreading at a rate that was 225 percent faster than the original version of the virus. Bowman said that...
Public Healthdbhids.org

Updated Mask Recommendations Due to the COVID Delta Variant

Health Department Issues New Recommendations Against COVID Delta Variant. In response to a rise in COVID cases, and a small number of children who are ineligible to be vaccinated being hospitalized, the Health Department has developed new recommendations that Philadelphians should follow to help stop the spread of the Delta vvariant of COVID-19.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy