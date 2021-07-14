Rockland native and New England Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Spotted at Ramapo HS Summer Football Practice
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Rockland native and New England Patriots Safety Devin McCourty spotted today at Ramapo High School summer football practices. The McCourty twins who grew up in Nyack have not forgotten where they came from. From using their platform to be a role model and help mentor the next generation to providing students with crucial tools for receiving an education during a pandemic, they have always supported the county of Rockland.www.rocklandreport.com
Comments / 0