Goldman Sachs caught in flareup over natural gas pollution in North Dakota

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Solomon’s bid to rebrand Goldman Sachs as environmentally green is going up in flames — courtesy of a bankrupt oil and gas company in North Dakota. That’s the charge from critics — and creditors — who claim that Goldman, as a key lender of debtor-in-possession financing to Nine Point Energy, has failed to curb the driller from flaring natural gas into the atmosphere as part of what looks like hard-knuckle Chapter 11 negotiations.

