JPMorgan more than doubles quarterly profits as economy rebounds

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase more than doubled its quarterly profit as the US economy bounced back from the pandemic and the mega-bank continued to release reserves it had set aside for possible loan defaults. The nation’s biggest bank reported profit of $11.95 billion or $3.68 a share — beating analysts’ expectations of...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

