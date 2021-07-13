Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Teen, Parent Response Explored for Cardiomyopathy Genetic Tests

doctorslounge.com
 14 days ago

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. Families with positive predictive test results had better functioning scores than those with negative predictive test results. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents with unaffected children and positive predictive cardiomyopathy genetic testing results are more likely to experience negative emotions about the results, but they have better family functioning scores, according to a study published online July 13 in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Dna Test#Cardiomyopathy#On Children#Healthday News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidsneusenews.com

Health officials encourage parents to get preteens and teens up to date on immunizations

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed July Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month to highlight the importance of immunizations for North Carolina’s preteens and teens. As teachers, parents and students are preparing for the start of the 2021-22 school year, public health officials remind parents and guardians to ensure their teens and preteens are current on all their vaccinations and encourage health care providers to take steps to ensure their young patients are up to date.
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Parent’s Words Key to Young Kids’ Fears Around Vaccination

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- What's the best way to help your young child handle the stress of getting shots? New research claims that perfectly timed encouragement makes all the difference with vaccinations. "What we found is that in the first minute after...
RelationshipsMedscape News

Some Teens Are Faking Positive COVID-19 Tests

(Reuters) - Teenagers have figured out how to use soft drinks to fake a positive COVID-19 test, and the authors of a new study warn schools and other groups to be aware. As of July 1, videos uploaded to social media under the search term #fakecovidtest, featuring young people applying various liquids to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, had been viewed millions of times, according to the British news website inews.co.uk.
RelationshipsWISH-TV

Parenting Teens With Technology

For this She Words episode, I am sharing information, inspiration, and principles in the conversation entitled, Parenting Teens With Technology. I am not a medical doctor, clinical psychologist, or psychiatrist. I am a leadership coach, spiritual leader, and mother taking time to share how caregivers can address technology usage with teenagers. As the host the conversation encompasses how to handle the situation when a teenager's technology usage is inappropriate:
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Cardiac myosin inhibitor may benefit in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Cytokinetics announced a phase 2 trial of its novel cardiac myosin inhibitor in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was successful. The company released top-line results of the REDWOOD-HCM trial of the next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor (CK-274). According to a press release, the results provide answers about dose selection and allow progression to a phase 3 clinical trial, which is scheduled to begin by the end of 2021.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenomeWeb

Cardiomyopathy Genetic Testing in Minors Has No Ill Effect on Family Dynamics, Study Finds

NEW YORK — Informing children or adolescents of their cardiomyopathy genetic testing results does not adversely affect family dynamics, a new study has found. Children with a personal or family history of cardiomyopathy may undergo genetic testing to confirm a diagnosis or gauge their risk of disease. Early testing can help inform their medical management, but as researchers from Columbia University noted, it is unclear what effect receiving such genetic testing results may have on children and their families, prompting them to conduct a survey.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Late-Life Cognitive Activity May Delay Dementia

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. Taking up reading, puzzles, and games even in one's 80s may provide cognitive protection. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A cognitively active lifestyle in old age may delay the onset of dementia in Alzheimer disease (AD) by as much as five years, according to a study published online July 14 in Neurology.
Advocacydoctorslounge.com

Perceived Financial Barriers Hinder Cervical Cancer Screening

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. 72 percent of low-income, uninsured, or publicly insured women perceived financial barriers to screening. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly three in four low-income women cite perceived substantial financial barriers to undergoing cervical cancer screening, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Women's Health.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Questionnaire Responses About Dermatology History Inconsistent

History of psoriasis consistently reported, whereas history of atopic dermatitis is not. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Asking people about a history of psoriasis may be useful for assessing psoriasis prevalence, but a similar questionnaire assessing atopic dermatitis does not appear to be as reliable of a method, according to a study published online July 7 in JAMA Dermatology.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

AHA Addresses Diagnosis, Management of Pediatric Myocarditis

Last Updated: July 15, 2021. THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a scientific statement published online July 7 in Circulation, the American Heart Association addresses current knowledge and management in the field of pediatric myocarditis. Yuk M. Law, M.D., from Seattle Children's Hospital, and colleagues note that to...
KidsWebMD

Kids Still Dying From Accidental Exposure to Fentanyl Pain Patches

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Accidental exposure to fentanyl pain patches is putting children's lives at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid pain reliever; so powerful that fentanyl patches are typically only prescribed to patients who require round-the-clock, long-term pain relief, such as cancer patients. They're generally replaced every three days.
Healthsflcn.com

Is Pediatric Genetic Testing Right for You?

Although genetic testing is typically used in either the pre-pregnancy or pregnancy stages, it can also be used after birth. In fact, pediatric genetic testing can be an incredibly useful and insightful process, especially if a child has begun displaying symptoms of a genetic condition. It is common for many genetic conditions to remain undetected during pregnancy, as well as during a child’s first few months of life.
doctorslounge.com

Reading, Puzzles May Delay Alzheimer’s by 5 Years: Study

Last Updated: July 15, 2021. THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An active mind in old age may delay Alzheimer's disease by up to five years, a new study suggests. Activities like reading, writing letters, playing cards or doing puzzles may prolong brain health even for those in their 80s, researchers say.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Summer Drowning Deaths Can Happen Quickly: Know the Facts

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The best way to prevent drowning in children and teens is to guard against the danger on multiple fronts, a leading pediatricians' group says. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released its "Prevention of Drowning" report online this...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Chase on Utilizing Genetic Testing to Guide Treatment Decisions in Ovarian Cancer

Dana Chase, MD, FACOG, discusses the importance of utilizing genetic testing to guide treatment decisions for patients with ovarian cancer. Dana Chase, MD, FACOG, a gynecologic oncologist at Arizona Oncology, and an assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, discusses the importance of utilizing genetic testing to guide treatment decisions for patients with ovarian cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy