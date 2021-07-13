Teen, Parent Response Explored for Cardiomyopathy Genetic Tests
Last Updated: July 13, 2021. Families with positive predictive test results had better functioning scores than those with negative predictive test results. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents with unaffected children and positive predictive cardiomyopathy genetic testing results are more likely to experience negative emotions about the results, but they have better family functioning scores, according to a study published online July 13 in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.www.doctorslounge.com
Comments / 0