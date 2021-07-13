Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PepsiCo sees rising demand, profit and prices amid reopening

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo will increase the prices of its products this year, the company said on Tuesday after it raised its full-year earnings forecast on surging demand for its sodas from pandemic-weary people flocking to restaurants and theaters. A host of factors, including disruptions in global supply chains and rising demand, has...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico#Consumer Prices#Advertising And Marketing#Manufacturing Plants#Pepsico#Coca Cola#Reuters#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Agriculturepnwag.net

Consumer Demand for Lamb Protein Keeps Rising

Consumer demand for lamb increased considerably during 2020. While all meat sales grew during the year as more meals were eaten at home, lamb sales grew at a larger percentage than total meat sales overall. That’s according to the U.S. Retail Sales report commissioned by the American Lamb Board. First-quarter...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices settle mixed amid demand worries

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices settled mixed on Monday as demand concerns returned to the market. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 16 cents to settle at 71.91 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 40 cents to close at 74.50 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Kimberly-Clark profit slides to miss estimates as sales fall short amid reduced demand for tissue

Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares slid 3.9% in premarket trade Friday, after the consumer goods company missed earnings estimates for the second quarter and lowered its guidance, as higher costs and reduced demand for consumer tissue weighed. The company posted net income of $404 million, or $1.19 a share, in the quarter, down from $681 million, or $1.99 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.47, missing the $1.71 FactSet consensus. Sales edged up 2% to $4.722 billion from $4.612 billion, also below the $4.766 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Mike Hsu said the numbers reflect continued...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow swings to profit, revenue beats expectations as prices rise

Shares of Dow Inc. edged up 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the chemicals company swung to a second-quarter profit and reported revenue that rose above expectations, boosted by sharp local price increases amid stronger demand. Net income was $1.93 billion, or $2.51 a share, after a loss of $217 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, operating earnings per share was $2.72, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.47. Sales jumped 66.2% to $13.89 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.13 billion, as all three business segments topped sales expectations. Local price increased 70% in packaging and specialty plastics, rose 53% in industrial intermediates and infrastructure and grew 16% in performance materials and coatings. "Our second quarter results reflected strong demand in all our value chains and regions as we achieved substantial growth in sales and earnings both sequentially and year-over-year," said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling. "Looking ahead, we expect earnings momentum from additional improvements in consumer spending, international travel and industrial production." The stock has gained 7.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.7%.
Financial Reportstucson.com

Freeport sees surge in 2Q revenues, profits amid high copper prices

Phoenix-based miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted sharply higher second-quarter revenues and profits on Thursday as copper prices remained near record highs. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion, or 73 cents per share, and 77 cents per share when adjusted for nonrecurring charges, on revenues of $5.75 billion in the period.
Economykdal610.com

Auto retailer Lithia Motors profit boosted by strong demand, higher prices

(Reuters) – U.S. auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc reported a four-fold rise in its quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher vehicle prices and strong demand for personal transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Low interest rates and consumers’ preference for personal vehicles have lifted demand for auto retailers at a...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

ManpowerGroup swings to profit that beats expectations amid strong rebound in workforce demand

Shares of ManpowerGroup rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of workforce services swung to a second-quarter profit that beat expectations, citing a strong rebound in demand for workforce solutions, and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income totaled $111.6 million, or $2.02 a share, after a loss of $64.4 million, or $1.11 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.42. Revenue grew 41.0% to $5.28 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.15 billion. For the third quarter, the company expects EPS of between $1.86 and $1.94, above the FactSet consensus of $1.74. "Our second quarter results reflect an improving global economic environment and increased demand for our services across our key markets and brands," said Chief Executive Jonas Prising. "As restrictions continued to ease worldwide, we saw the benefit of our diversified portfolio of services and workforce solutions." The stock has run up 23.5% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.4%.
ElectronicsClickOnDetroit.com

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says profit up 11.2% as demand rises

TAIPEI – TSMC, the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other global brands, said Thursday its latest quarterly profit rose 11.2% over a year earlier to $4.8 billion as demand for smartphones and consumer electronics increased. Sales in the three months ending June 30 rose 19.8%...
Trafficnewyorkcitynews.net

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Thursday, adding to the losses they had suffered in the prior session, as demand concerns returned to the market. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery fell 1.48 U.S. dollars, or 2 percent, to settle at 71.65 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 1.29 dollars, or 1.7 percent, to close at 73.47 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
EconomyThe Independent

Dunelm hails ‘strong’ quarter trading amid reopening demand

Homeware retailer Dunelm has hailed a “strong” jump in sales for the past three months on the back of pent-up demand from shoppers returning to stores. The company reported £380.1 million in revenues for the three months to June 26, representing a 43.9% rise against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.
Financial Reportsfinancemagnates.com

PEPSICO SHARES HIT RECORD HIGH ON PROFIT BEAT

With customers returning to movie theatres, restaurants and stadiums, the food and beverage maker recorded its sharpest sales growth in more than a decade. Although PepsiCo’s shares hit a new high on Tuesday after the company announced its quarterly results, revenues at one of its major segments recorded a double-digit decline.
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

PepsiCo raises full-year profit forecast as soda demand jumps

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, betting on accelerating demand for its sodas in theaters, restaurants and stadiums as they pull back crowds following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The company’s shares rose nearly 2% premarket. The vaccine-aided reopening of public venues across the United States...
Financial Reportswmleader.com

PepsiCo blows away earnings forecasts, raises 2021 outlook

PepsiCo’s (PEP) second quarter earnings release is going down easy for investors. The beverage and snacks giant — widely expected by analysts to have a strong quarter as economies globally re-open from the pandemic — blew away forecasts across the board. Total revenue rose 20.5% from a year ago, powered by strong double-digit sales gains in PepsiCo’s North America beverage, Latin America, EU and Africa businesses. Sales rose by 6% each in the Frito Lay North America and Asia Pacific divisions.
Financial Reportswmleader.com

PepsiCo’s stock surges toward a record after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Rallied 1.5% into record territory in premarket trading Tuesday, after the beverage and snacks company reported second-quarter profit and revenue that rose well above expectations and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income grew to $2.36 billion, or $1.70 a share, from $1.65 billion, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.72, above the FactSet consensus of $1.53. Revenue increased 20.5% to $19.22 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $17.96 billion. In North America, beverages revenue grew 23.9% to $6.16 billion to beat the FactSet consensus of $5.67 billion and Frito Lay revenue rose 6.5% to $4.55 billion to top expectations of $4.49 billion, while Quaker Foods revenue fell 13.4% to $575 million to miss expectations of $584.5 million. The company said it is expanding and extending its 2019 productivity plan through the end of 2026, leading the company to raise expectations for restructuring charges as part of the plan to $3.15 billion from $2.5 billion. Looking ahead, the company said it’s outlook for organic revenue and constant currency EPS growth implies a 2021 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.20, which is above the FactSet consensus of $6.09. PepsiCo’s stock, which was on track to open above the July 8 record close of $149.86, has edged up 0.8% year to date through Monday, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF.
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Stocks Rise, Cryptos Flatten Amid Exploding Corporate Profits: Markets Shroud

The big winners in the index are Moderna Inc. and Facebook, whose shares rose 7.26% and 5.53% respectively. While nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies beat estimates, US stocks continued their weekly gains. Fears surrounding rising Covid-19 cases and worries about inflationary pressures slowing economic growth faded into the background...
EconomyShareCast

Tuesday preview: US data, Reckitt Benckiser in focus

The economic spotlight will be on the US on Tuesday, with durable goods orders figures for June set for release. Two house price surveys for May are also scheduled, alongside the Conference Board's consumer confidence index for July. In the euro area, M3 money supply data for June will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy