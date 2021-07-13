Cancel
Health

Questionnaire Responses About Dermatology History Inconsistent

 14 days ago

History of psoriasis consistently reported, whereas history of atopic dermatitis is not. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Asking people about a history of psoriasis may be useful for assessing psoriasis prevalence, but a similar questionnaire assessing atopic dermatitis does not appear to be as reliable of a method, according to a study published online July 7 in JAMA Dermatology.

Relationshipsdoctorslounge.com

Teen, Parent Response Explored for Cardiomyopathy Genetic Tests

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. Families with positive predictive test results had better functioning scores than those with negative predictive test results. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents with unaffected children and positive predictive cardiomyopathy genetic testing results are more likely to experience negative emotions about the results, but they have better family functioning scores, according to a study published online July 13 in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.
Skin CareMedscape News

Tape Strips in Dermatology Research

A. J. Hughes; S. S. Tawfik; K. P. Baruah; E. A. O'Toole; R. F. L. O'Shaughnessy. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;185(1):26-35. Tape strips have been used widely in dermatology research as a minimally invasive method to sample the epidermis, avoiding the need for skin biopsies. Most research has focused on epidermal pathology, such as atopic eczema, but there is increasing research into the use of tape strips in other dermatoses, such as skin cancer, and the microbiome. This review summarizes the technique of tape stripping, and discusses which dermatoses have been studied by tape stripping and alternative minimally invasive sampling methods. We review the number of tape strips needed from each patient and the components of the epidermis that can be obtained by tape stripping. With a focus on protein and RNA extraction, we address the techniques used to process tape strips. There is no optimal protocol to extract protein, as this depends on the abundance of the protein studied, its level of expression in the epidermis and its solubility. Many variables can alter the amount of protein obtained from tape strips, which must be standardized to ensure consistency between samples. No study has compared different RNA extraction techniques, but our own experience is that RNA yield is optimized by using 20 tape strips and the use of a cell scraper.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Fox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
CelebritiesBBC

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola died after the vaccine

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement. He said Nicola continued...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
What Is the First Stage of Kidney Failure?

What Is the First Stage of Kidney Failure?

Kidney failure, also called renal failure or end-stage kidney disease, occurs when at least 85% of kidney function has been lost. When your kidneys fail, it causes waste products to build up in the body, which can lead to chemical imbalances in the blood and be fatal if left untreated. People with chronic kidney failure may develop low blood counts or weak bones over time, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Burnout Symptoms Present in More Than One in Four Cardiologists

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than one-quarter of cardiologists and fellows-in-training report being burned out, according to a joint opinion from the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, European Society of Cardiology, and World Heart Federation; the joint opinion was published online July 13 in four journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...

