Blinken calls out China in meeting with ASEAN bloc ministers -spokesman

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the U.S. rejection of China’s “unlawful maritime claims” in the South China Sea in a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Blinken also called on the bloc to...

