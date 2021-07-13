Peoria Fire-Medical Hosts Drive-Through Backpack Giveaway

To help families get a head start on the upcoming school year, Dellwood Baptist Church will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to children in Dellwood and the surrounding communities on Saturday, July 17th starting at 10:30 AM. For months members of the church have been collecting donations and school supplies to make this outreach event possible, and on Wednesday night, several members gathered to fill the backpacks with school supplies. There are over 100 backpacks available, including those for elementary children and middle school/high school students. They will be given away as long as supplies last. While there is no registration for this event, you do need to bring your children with you to pick up the backpacks. The church is located at 6512 Blue Springs Road in the Dellwood community. For more information, call 850-557-6350.