Peoria Fire-Medical Hosts Drive-Through Backpack Giveaway
The Peoria Fire-Medical Department, in partnership with the Peoria Unified School District, is hosting a drive-through backpack giveaway. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies to help prepare K-12 students for the upcoming school year. The event will take place at the Peoria Community Center parking lot, located at 8335 W. Jefferson St., on Saturday, July 31 from noon – 4 p.m., while supplies last. All students must be present to receive a backpack.
