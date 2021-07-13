Cancel
Peoria Fire-Medical Hosts Drive-Through Backpack Giveaway

By Peoria Reporter
Posted by 
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 11 days ago

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department, in partnership with the Peoria Unified School District, is hosting a drive-through backpack giveaway. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies to help prepare K-12 students for the upcoming school year. The event will take place at the Peoria Community Center parking lot, located at 8335 W. Jefferson St., on Saturday, July 31 from noon – 4 p.m., while supplies last. All students must be present to receive a backpack.

Peoria, Arizona

Peoria, Arizona

ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

