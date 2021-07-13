Peoria Hosts July 20 Vitalant Blood Drive
In partnership with Vitalant Blood Donation, the city of Peoria is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. inside the Peoria Police Department, located at 8351 W. Cinnabar Ave. With a critical blood shortage occurring throughout the state, blood donations are urgently needed. To make a life-saving donation, visit www.vitalant.org (code: peoria). Donors who donate blood May 28 – Sept. 10, 2021 will be entered to win a 2021 VW Tiguan S, donated by Valley Volkswagen Dealers.
Comments / 0