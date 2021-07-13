Cancel
Peoria, IL

Peoria Hosts July 20 Vitalant Blood Drive

By Peoria Reporter
 11 days ago

In partnership with Vitalant Blood Donation, the city of Peoria is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. inside the Peoria Police Department, located at 8351 W. Cinnabar Ave. With a critical blood shortage occurring throughout the state, blood donations are urgently needed. To make a life-saving donation, visit www.vitalant.org (code: peoria). Donors who donate blood May 28 – Sept. 10, 2021 will be entered to win a 2021 VW Tiguan S, donated by Valley Volkswagen Dealers.

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

