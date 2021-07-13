Peoria’s Pools offer Swim lessons, Open Swim and Story Time

Lap Swim is a time dedicated for individuals looking to swim laps for fitness. During this time no recreational activities will be permitted. Lap Swim Guidelines - If the lanes are crowded, please share lanes to allow everyone to swim - Patrons must be at least 15 years of age to participate - Lifeguards reserve the right to ask a participant to leave for refusal to follow Morris Pool Rules/Regulations or these Guidelines - No food or drinks allowed in the pool at any time - All participants must wear proper swim attire - Each person participating must have paid their daily entry fee or had their Elgin Rec Center Membership card scanned upon entry Please note: Time scheduled for Lap Swim is specifically for swimming laps. Anyone not swimming laps will be asked to sit out or leave per lifeguard's discretion.