Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Peoria’s Pools offer Swim lessons, Open Swim and Story Time

By Peoria Reporter
Posted by 
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 11 days ago

There is still time to cool off this summer at Peoria’s pools! A free, preschool story time is scheduled Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. – noon at Sunrise Pool, located at 21321 N. 86th Ave. Peoria and Sunrise pools remain open for open swim through August 1. Daily passes for children (ages 2-17) are $2 and adults (18+) are $4. Registration for the final, summer, weekend swim lessons opens this week. The 30-minute classes will take place on Saturday/Sunday from August 7–August 29. Lessons are $25 for residents and $57 for non-residents at Sunrise Pool. Call 623-773-7137 or email aquatics@peoriaaz.gov for additional information.

Comments / 0

Peoria, Arizona

Peoria, Arizona

6
Followers
116
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time#Sunrise Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Wickenburg, AZwickenburg.az.us

Swim Lessons Session 3, GROUP C

All instructors are certified through Starfish Aquatics. Children must be potty trained. All children will be given a swim assessment and be placed into the correct level at the start of the session. Pre-registration is required.
Swimming & Surfingscottcountyrecord.com

Final session of RC swim lessons begins Monday

Sign-up has begun for the last session of Red Cross swim lessons to be offered at the Scott City pool from Monday through Friday, July 19-23. Sessions are from 10:00-10:45 and 11:00-11:45 a.m. each day. To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Scott%20County%20RecordID659/
Shoreview, MNpresspubs.com

Shoreview offers free swimming lessons

Make a lifetime of memories learning how to swim at the Shoreview Community Center. A fun and imaginative approach can help you develop a lifelong love of swimming. It’s never too late to learn new skills and water safety tips that can help prevent drowning. The Shoreview Community Center offers...
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Pool suspends open swim, swimming lessons after COVID exposure

Open swim sessions and swimming lessons have been temporarily halted at the Mountain Home City Pool following a positive case of COVID-19 among the staff. Unvaccinated lifeguards are currently being tested for COVID. All locker rooms, public areas and office spaces have been cleaned and sanitized and staff will continue...
Kearney, NEcityofkearney.org

Potential Late Opening at Harmon Pool Due to Swim Meet

Due to a youth swim meet, Harmon Pool may open late Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th. The pool will potentially open between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. depending when the swim meet ends. For more information, please contact Harmon Pool at (308) 236-5158, or the Kearney Park & Recreation Office at (308) 237-4644.
Ogdensburg, NYogdensburg.org

Swim Lessons Now Available at City Pool

The City of Ogdensburg will offer swim lessons beginning on Thursday July 22nd from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool. The city will hold testing days on Thursday, July 15th and Friday, July 16th at 11:30 AM at no cost. Participants will be placed in groups based on their needs and swimming goals.
Swimming & Surfingtribuneledgernews.com

Swim to Live offers unique approach to swim lessons for young children

Jul. 20—Swim to Live owner Kassy Clifford's swimming classes aren't about playing in the water. They're about survival. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, and that statistic became all too real for Clifford when one of her 2-year-old daughter's playmates drowned in his backyard pool.
Elgin, TXelgintx.com

Lap Swim at Morris Memorial Pool

Lap Swim is a time dedicated for individuals looking to swim laps for fitness. During this time no recreational activities will be permitted. Lap Swim Guidelines - If the lanes are crowded, please share lanes to allow everyone to swim - Patrons must be at least 15 years of age to participate - Lifeguards reserve the right to ask a participant to leave for refusal to follow Morris Pool Rules/Regulations or these Guidelines - No food or drinks allowed in the pool at any time - All participants must wear proper swim attire - Each person participating must have paid their daily entry fee or had their Elgin Rec Center Membership card scanned upon entry Please note: Time scheduled for Lap Swim is specifically for swimming laps. Anyone not swimming laps will be asked to sit out or leave per lifeguard's discretion.
ShoppingWSAV-TV

The best swimming pool dive toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Do you know a little swimmer who loves playing in the pool? If they like practicing their underwater skills, pick up a set of swimming pool dive toys. They can have hours of fun playing games retrieving rings, sticks, and other treasures.
Safety Harbor, FLcityofsafetyharbor.com

Swim Lessons: Learn To Swim

Due to COVID, parent is required to participate in the pool with child as the instructor will be teaching from a social distance. Level 1- Eels: Introduction to basic aquatic skills. Level 2- Dolphins: Learn to glide/float without support, develop simultaneous/alternating arm/leg action front/ back. Level 3-Sharks: Expand previously learned skills while introducing elementary backstroke and front crawl. Introduction of scissor/dolphin kick to extend time treading water. Ages 6 - 14.
LifestyleWrcbtv.com

Chlorine shortage impacts swimming pools nationwide

This may seem like the best time of year for pool owners, but a shortage of an essential product is making it difficult to enjoy the weather. Add chlorine tablets to the list of items in short supply because of the pandemic. Backyard pools are more popular than ever, but...
Lifestyledengarden.com

Chlorine vs. Saltwater Swimming Pools

Susette has a lifelong interest and practice with good physical and mental health, including the environment that sustains us all. More and more swimmers and homeowners are becoming uncomfortable with the health risks of swimming in chlorine. Although municipal regulations might require a certain amount of chlorine in pools, there are ways to get around them, if the alternative keeps the water as clean or cleaner.
Taft, CATaft Midway Driller

Taft's swimming pool needs expensive repairs

Taft has been sweltering under 110-plus heat for days this summer without a public swimming pool. The Williams F. Thomas Aquatics Center at the Walter Glenn Natatorium was closed in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has remained closed this year because the 84-year-old facility needs major repairs that the...
Corning, NYWETM

18 News Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Winner

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week on Thursday mornings during 18 News this morning we announce the winners of the 18 News Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug contest. People who have entered on our contest page are eligible to win an 18 News / Jubilee Foods Coffee Mug, winners are entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to Jubilee Foods.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Lake Erie Metropark pool won't open this summer, deemed unsafe for swimming

(WWJ) Plenty of Downriver kids are bound to be bummed when they hear that a popular public pool will not be opening as scheduled, or at all, this season. The Metroparks had previously sent out an alert that the pool at Lake Erie Metropark in Brownstown Twp. was set to open this Friday. However, officials say that during final pre-opening operations and tests, a section of marcite — the cement-like finish in the inside of the pool walls — unexpectedly failed leaving sharp edges and causing conditions unsafe for swimming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy