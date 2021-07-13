Peoria’s Pools offer Swim lessons, Open Swim and Story Time
There is still time to cool off this summer at Peoria’s pools! A free, preschool story time is scheduled Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. – noon at Sunrise Pool, located at 21321 N. 86th Ave. Peoria and Sunrise pools remain open for open swim through August 1. Daily passes for children (ages 2-17) are $2 and adults (18+) are $4. Registration for the final, summer, weekend swim lessons opens this week. The 30-minute classes will take place on Saturday/Sunday from August 7–August 29. Lessons are $25 for residents and $57 for non-residents at Sunrise Pool. Call 623-773-7137 or email aquatics@peoriaaz.gov for additional information.
Comments / 0