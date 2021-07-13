Back to School Bingo Offers Backpacks and School Supplies

School-aged youth and teens are invited to join the city of Peoria for a fun night of bingo on Wednesday, July 21 or Thursday, July 22 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Peoria Community Center, located at 8335 W. Jefferson St. Each registered participant will win a backpack filled with school supplies. Axiom Church will supply backpacks to kindergarten through 8th grade students, and the HART (Helping at Risk Teens) Pantry will provide backpacks for high school students. To participate, youth must register for either the Wednesday or Thursday bingo. Registration is required as space is limited. Call 623-773-7436 to select a bingo date today.