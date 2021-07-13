Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Back to School Bingo Offers Backpacks and School Supplies

By Peoria Reporter
Posted by 
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 11 days ago

School-aged youth and teens are invited to join the city of Peoria for a fun night of bingo on Wednesday, July 21 or Thursday, July 22 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Peoria Community Center, located at 8335 W. Jefferson St. Each registered participant will win a backpack filled with school supplies. Axiom Church will supply backpacks to kindergarten through 8th grade students, and the HART (Helping at Risk Teens) Pantry will provide backpacks for high school students. To participate, youth must register for either the Wednesday or Thursday bingo. Registration is required as space is limited. Call 623-773-7436 to select a bingo date today.

Comments / 0

Peoria, Arizona

Peoria, Arizona

6
Followers
116
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#High School#Bingo#Backpacks#Axiom Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Wheeling, WVWTRF

‘Celebrate Youth’ festival packing free back to school backpacks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Youth Services System is determined to celebrate the community’s youth this year.. in a unique way. 7NEWS Reporter Stephanie Grindley joins us live in the studio with the event details. Stephanie?. While last year’s Celebrate Youth Festival was canceled, this years will be on, it will...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Local Verizon store giving away backpacks full of supplies

Round Room, LLC. announced Tuesday that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since its launch in 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to...
Charitiesdiscoverestevan.com

Registration Opens For Salvation Army Backpack Program

Back to school season may be far from the minds of kids enjoying their summer vacation, but the time will come to send them back and the Salvation Army in Estevan is helping their parents get a head start on their planning, even if they are in a lower income bracket.
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

Kiowa County School District RE-1 school supplies list

Kiowa County School District RE-1 will begin school on Monday, August 9 (Grades K-12). The following items will need to please be sent with your student on the first day of school:. Preschool*Mrs. McLoud/Mrs. Ciara McCracken/Miss Jesse. *First day of school, Monday August 16, 2021. Mrs. McLoud/Mrs. McCracken will be...
CollegesPosted by
Taste Of Home

19 Back-to-School Gifts for College Students

From sentimental items to must-have dorm decor, these gifts for college students will make the new school year a success. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ShoppingCanyon News

Why The Reminder For Back To School Items?

UNITED STATES—Oh my, I am baffled beyond being baffled people. It is only the middle of July and a vast majority of retailers have already unleashed their back to school section in their stores. I always find this odd and can never make sense of things. School for most kids just ended less than 3-4 weeks ago, and parents and kids have to be reminded school is slated to begin in about 6 weeks.
Brownsville, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville PD to host back-to-school backpack giveaway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department will be hosting a school supply drive-thru giveaway Saturday. Brownsville PD has partnered with the Driscoll Health Plan, BCFS Health and Human Services, and Brownsville Independent School District to provide school supplies to the community. The event will take place on July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy