Keuka College reinstates sports programs after a year-long hiatus

Men and women’s golf and cross country programs have been reinstated at Keuka College.

The programs are returning after one year.

Men’s gold and men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing in the Empire 8 in the fall and women’s golf will return to the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference.

Incoming and current students are currently being recruited for teams and interested students can find for information by visiting www.keukaathletics.com/recruit_me/general or emailing the Director of Athletics Jon Accardi at jaccardi@keuka.edu.

Coaches are still being hired for the programs and applicants can apply at https://www.keuka.edu/hr/employment-opportunities.

