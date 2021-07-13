Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

“Touch a Truck” at July 15 Peoria Reads Event

By Peoria Reporter
Posted by 
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 11 days ago

Mayor Carlat’s Peoria Reads summer reading program continues with the “Touch a Truck” event, scheduled Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Peoria Community Center, located at 8335 W. Jefferson St. Attendees can check out a garbage truck, street sweeper, and other cool public works equipment. Reading program participants can also receive an additional entry for the final program drawing. Peoria Reads offers youth multiple opportunities to track their reading and win prizes over the summer. With three weeks left, there is still time to participate. Stop by your local library or visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library for details

Comments / 0

Peoria, Arizona

Peoria, Arizona

6
Followers
116
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peoria Reads Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Corning, NYNewsChannel 36

Pathways Hosts 4th annual Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! event on July 24

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Pathways, Inc. is hosting is fourth annual Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! fundraiser on Saturday, July 24th. The event, which features all sorts of trucks, from construction trucks, fire engines, military vehicles, police cruisers and the like, will be held in parking lots C & D at Corning Community College. More than 30 vehicles will be featured, where guests can get up and close.
Erie County, NYeastaurorabee.com

Trucking through summer sets weekend event

The Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum will hold its next First Responder Friday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 23. First Responder Friday is part of the museum’s Trucking Through Summer program. This week’s event will feature the Erie County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Erie County Sheriff’s SWAT Team’s bearcat and the US […]
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Vaccination events continue at Peoria High School

The city of Peoria has partnered with the Peoria Unified School District to host multiple COVID-19 vaccination events at Peoria High School, located at 11200 N. 83rd Ave. The clinics will be held during designated days and times and will run through July 30. Vaccines are available for individuals ages...
Politicsunionspringsherald.com

Newcomers event to be on July 29

The Josephine Art Center is holding its second Newcomers Event on Thursday, July 29, 2021, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. All newcomers will feel welcome to attend this event at the Josephine. The Local Museum, Art, and Ice Cream Shoppe will be open. The museum has lots of local...
cityofeastlansing.com

National Night Out, Touch-a-Truck Event to Take Place on Tuesday, Aug. 3

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) and East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) are partnering to host the City of East Lansing’s 2021 National Night Out, Touch-a-Truck event on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at ELPL, 950 Abbot Road. This popular, annual event offers free fun...
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Peoria to host Vitalant blood drive July 20

In partnership with Vitalant Blood Donation, the city of Peoria is hosting a blood drive 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. , July 20 at the Peoria Police Department, 8351 W. Cinnabar Ave. With a critical blood shortage occurring throughout the state, blood donations are urgently needed. To make a life-saving donation, visit...
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Calendar of Events for July 16

HOT Street Party: 7 to 11 p.m. at Tower Center at Unity Square. Plan to come to the hottest block party in town with food trucks, vendors, music and a free kids zone. Mountain Man Camp/Animal Barn: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Sept. 7. Learn the proper art of throwing a tomahawk, shoot a black powder rifle, view the inside of a tipi, and see how people lived in the 1840s all within the beautiful grounds of Woolaroc. The Animal Barn will be open as well during normal business hours and is located on the main grounds. The variety of animals is always changing, and may include animals such as rabbits, goats, chickens, peacocks, donkeys, sheep, and more. For more information, go to woolaroc.org/calendar-of-events.
Charlton County, GAcharltoncountyherald.com

Events happening in the month of July

The Okefenokee Chamber of Commerce will hold its second Food Truck Friday July 16, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Depot Street. Food trucks will line the street for visitors to choose from, to slow down and enjoy the downtown atmosphere. The chamber’s Farmers’ Market will be held Saturday, July...
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

'Touch a Truck' at Outwater Park on Wednesday

“Touch a Truck” will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at Outwater Park. Youth are encouraged to interact with a variety of vehicles including police and fire vehicles, as well as garbage trucks, towing trucks, rigging vehicles, and even the zamboni from the ice rink. The event’s sponsors...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Coronado Library Summer Reading Events

Readers of all ages can win prizes for logging books they read through Aug. 13. The Library’s Summer Reading program officially kicked off with a Summer Reading Luau last week. This year’s theme for Summer Reading is “Reading Colors Your World.” Participants can visit - https://coronado.beanstack.org/reader365 to register and log...
Manitowoc, WImanitowoc.org

Touch the Trucks with Manitowoc Public Library!

The In-Person Return of a Community Favorite! Join us in the Parking Lot across Quay Street from MPL on Wednesday, July 14, from 10 AM to 12 PM for the chance to get up close to some of your favorite BIG trucks! We’ll have a fire engine, a Coast Guard boat, a semi tow truck, a road grader, John Deere farm equipment, and MORE! Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Bicycles given away to reward Peoria kids who met their reading challenge

PEORIA (HOI) -Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch is celebrating 30 years of giving away bicycles to kids who successfully competed a summer reading challenge. Dozens of bikes were given away on Friday. Nearly 2,300 readers, pre-Kindergarten through high school, participated in their seven-week reading challenge across five locations. The Lincoln...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

End Of July Weekend Events

There are several Saturday events and Farmers Markets this weekend. The Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market. The Twain...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

FOOD TRUCKS: July 22 to 25

— Food Truck Name: Best Food Truck. Thursday Location: Southgate, 4500 Southgate Pl, Chantilly, VA 20151, USA. Friday Location: Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, & Music in the Gap (Hillsboro) Saturday Location: Linganore Winery, & Pig Roast Old Bust Head Brewery. — Food Truck Name: Matto Press. Thursday Location: Tallyn Ridge Neighborhood.
Delano, CABakersfield Californian

Relay for Life holds drive-thru event to honor those touched by cancer

Delano Relay For Life held a luminaria drive-thru event last week honoring the lives of those touched by cancer. About 100 luminaria bags dedicated to loved ones were displayed in the administration parking lot of Adventist Health Delano. Local event leadership including American Cancer Society staff, ACI Cancer Center representatives...
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Read the July Road Report

Mesquite, TX – July 22, 2021 – The July edition of the Road Report is available online in English and Spanish. The report offers updates on ongoing road construction projects throughout Mesquite, including residential streets in the Real. Texas. Roads. program, which is a program for the road repairs funded by the $125 million bond sale approved by voters in November 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy