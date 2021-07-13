“Touch a Truck” at July 15 Peoria Reads Event
Mayor Carlat’s Peoria Reads summer reading program continues with the “Touch a Truck” event, scheduled Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Peoria Community Center, located at 8335 W. Jefferson St. Attendees can check out a garbage truck, street sweeper, and other cool public works equipment. Reading program participants can also receive an additional entry for the final program drawing. Peoria Reads offers youth multiple opportunities to track their reading and win prizes over the summer. With three weeks left, there is still time to participate. Stop by your local library or visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library for details
