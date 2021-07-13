“Touch a Truck” at July 15 Peoria Reads Event

HOT Street Party: 7 to 11 p.m. at Tower Center at Unity Square. Plan to come to the hottest block party in town with food trucks, vendors, music and a free kids zone. Mountain Man Camp/Animal Barn: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Sept. 7. Learn the proper art of throwing a tomahawk, shoot a black powder rifle, view the inside of a tipi, and see how people lived in the 1840s all within the beautiful grounds of Woolaroc. The Animal Barn will be open as well during normal business hours and is located on the main grounds. The variety of animals is always changing, and may include animals such as rabbits, goats, chickens, peacocks, donkeys, sheep, and more. For more information, go to woolaroc.org/calendar-of-events.