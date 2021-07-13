Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Shops: retail center sells for $2.55M

By Scottsdale Airpark News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottsdale Shops, a 9,715-square-foot retail property, was recently sold from one limited liability company to another. Built in 2005, the retail shopping strip at 14900 N. Pima Road is an excellent value-add opportunity through redevelopment or leasing, according to Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services that announced the sale. The average household income within a three-mile radius of the shopping strip exceeds $152,000 annually.

