Scottsdale Shops: retail center sells for $2.55M
Scottsdale Shops, a 9,715-square-foot retail property, was recently sold from one limited liability company to another. Built in 2005, the retail shopping strip at 14900 N. Pima Road is an excellent value-add opportunity through redevelopment or leasing, according to Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services that announced the sale. The average household income within a three-mile radius of the shopping strip exceeds $152,000 annually.www.scottsdaleairpark.com
