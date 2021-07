Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 17 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. The unofficial “second half” (post-All-Star break period) is underway, and we’re already starting to see players moved ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. Rich Hill is now a Met, Nelson Cruz is a Ray, and tons of other notable players such as Max Scherzer, Trevor Story, Joey Gallo, everyone on the Cubs, and many more continue to pop up in trade rumors. But you’re here for the Grades, so let’s get to it.