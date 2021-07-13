Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

I Got the Shot!

cityofwhiteplains.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the "I Got the Shot!" YouTube video to help understand the many unique reasons to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Our special thanks to Roksolana Sikyrynska, a Westchester resident who made this video because of her passion for public health and concern for her community. She worked together with friends and family to encourage the public to get vaccinated. Showcased in the video are residents of WP, Yonkers, Mamaroneck & more. Vaccines are available by appointment or a walk-in basis.

