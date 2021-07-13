Cancel
WHO: Get COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Nations Instead of Making Booster Shots

doctorslounge.com
 14 days ago

Advocacy group ONE Campaign says only 1 percent of people in poor countries have received even one COVID-19 vaccine dose. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Pfizer should focus on getting shots to poor countries instead of trying to persuade wealthy nations to give their citizens booster shots, World Health Organization officials said at a press briefing held Monday.

