MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers had three pitchers named to the All-Star team last weekend when the squads were first announced, and that was already enough for a franchise record. Freddy Peralta, the smiling 25-year-old from Moca, Dominican Republic, who came into the Brewers’ organization as a 19-year-old with a lively fastball and has developed into a complete pitching package, was told late Friday along with all of his teammates that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team. He’s a replacement for teammate Brandon Woodruff, who is lined up to start Milwaukee’s’ first-half finale Sunday, and by rule, would be ineligible to pitch in the Midsummer Classic in Denver on Tuesday.