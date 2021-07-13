Cancel
Lafayette, LA

16-year-old taken into custody in connection with the shooting and killing of Ja'Nya Hebert

By HANA MAUNG
theadvocate.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday by the Lafayette Police Department in connection with the shooting and killing of Ja'Nya Hebert Sunday morning. According to Public Information Supervisor, Sgt. Wayne Griffin, a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Louisiana’s Western District of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force Tuesday morning after police received information about his location. When police arrived to the 16-year-olds location, they were able to take him into custody with no incident, Griffin said.

