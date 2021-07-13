Help Honor and Remember Aaron Brown I Smoke Point Burger Fundraiser

This Friday, July 16th, Smoke Point Burger is hosting a fundraising event to help remember and honor Aaron Brown, who lost his life last Friday. We hope you join us as we support Aaron’s family and friends keep Aaron’s memory alive. Our community is now short an amazing man committed to making sure he never fell short of his mark. Smoke Point Burgers is located at 5309 N. State Line Ave, Texarkana, Texas, and open from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm. All donations will go directly to support this effort.