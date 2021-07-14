Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco React With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaley Cuoco was a familiar face on network television for well over a decade thanks to her popular role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but the Big Bang leading lady somehow never received an Emmy nomination during her 12 years on the show. Now, thanks to The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, Cuoco received her first-ever Emmy nomination, and her gleeful reaction is a delight to behold.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kaley Cuoco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Emmy Nominations#The Big Bang Theory#Cbs#The Flight Attendant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Kaley Cuoco, Aidy Bryant and More Stars' Unfiltered Reactions to Their Emmy Nominations

Watch: Lolly Adefope Dishes on "Shrill," Aidy Bryant & More. On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy unveiled the star-studded list of 2021 Emmys contenders. Father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honors of breaking the exciting news to the world as they listed off the beloved names being honored with a nomination this year. As is the case every year, the nominee pool features Hollywood veterans and first-time Emmy nominees alike with The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and 20-time nominee Alec Baldwin all garnering nods, to name a few.
TV & VideosPopculture

Tim Allen Ignored by Emmys After 'Last Man Standing' Airs Final Season

The Emmy Award nominations were officially unveiled on Tuesday. Several shows, such as Ted Lasso and The Crown, received a great deal of love, per Variety. However, others, including Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, weren't as lucky. Even though Last Man Standing ended its run earlier this year, the series' star didn't receive an Emmy nomination.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

2021 Emmy Nominations Announced: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, and this is a pretty special group, considering the past year of television was a wonky one, with just about every TV production out there being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasons were shortened, crowd shots were limited, studio audiences were eliminated, and live-action guest stars were largely kept to a minimum. Still, that didn't stop a ton of shows from delivering captivating and scenes, episodes and entire seasons worthy of Emmy love, from the MCU's leap to streaming on Disney+ to Elisabeth Moss' harrowing journey on The Handmaid's Tale to a plethora of other examples. (Yes, Succession's Roy family, you're definitely part of that group.)
TV & VideosETOnline.com

2021 Emmys: How to Watch all the Nominated Series

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. Ahead of the in-person ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, ET put together a streaming guide to all the major nominees, including Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, RuPaul’s Drag Race and more. When the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’s Creators & Stars React To Apple TV+ Series’ 20 Emmy Nominations; Surpassing ‘Glee’ As Most Nominated Freshman Comedy

UPDATED with reactions: Ted Lasso scored 20 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in TV history. The Apple TV+ series surpassed the record held by Fox musical-comedy Glee, which claimed 19 nominations back in 2010. “I mean, just listen to that—just that sentence,” said actor Hannah...
CelebritiesEW.com

Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations are in for one of the weirdest, toughest years in TV history. Presented by the Emmy-winning father/daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, Tuesday's nominations celebrate many of the shows that were able to still deliver during the global pandemic, providing comfort to those sheltering in place.
NFLBeaumont Enterprise

Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
Moviesarcamax.com

This year's Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over

When the Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, Black performers dominated the category for lead actor in a drama series for the first time. Once defined by white actors playing compelling but deeply flawed antiheroes — think Bryan Cranston as Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” Jon Hamm as Don Draper in “Mad Men” or James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” — the field this year included four Black actors playing an array of roles that defy easy generalization.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco teases big season 2 twists

The Flight Attendant season one spoilers follow. The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming second season. The hit HBO Max series is due to begin filming on the next batch of episodes in a couple of months, having confirmed that it will be back late last year.
TV ShowsWSLS

Let’s go over the big Emmy nomination surprises and snubs

In a year in which TV was filmed during a global pandemic, it’s amazing that there were this many TV shows that were eligible to be nominated for an Emmy. Yet here we are, and man, there sure were some surprises when this year’s Emmy nominations were released Tuesday. Critically...
Petscountryliving.com

Celebrities Are Commenting Nonstop on Kaley Cuoco’s Epic Instagrams of Her Brand New Pup

Kaley Cuoco and her hubby, Karl Cook, are celebrating a *pawsome* new addition to their family. This week, the Flight Attendant star shared the amazing news that she and Karl adopted a 9-year-old "mutt of love" named Larry in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Kaley thanked Larry's previous fosters caretakers, a dog shelter and rescue organization called Paws For Life K9 Rescue, and an LA shelter volunteer named Rita Earl for bringing them to Larry. On Instagram, Rita described the 134-pound senior dog as "a friend to ALL. Super chill and easy going."

Comments / 0

Community Policy