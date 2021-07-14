Watch The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco React With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever

The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, and this is a pretty special group, considering the past year of television was a wonky one, with just about every TV production out there being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasons were shortened, crowd shots were limited, studio audiences were eliminated, and live-action guest stars were largely kept to a minimum. Still, that didn't stop a ton of shows from delivering captivating and scenes, episodes and entire seasons worthy of Emmy love, from the MCU's leap to streaming on Disney+ to Elisabeth Moss' harrowing journey on The Handmaid's Tale to a plethora of other examples. (Yes, Succession's Roy family, you're definitely part of that group.)