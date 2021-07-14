Watch The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco React With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever
Kaley Cuoco was a familiar face on network television for well over a decade thanks to her popular role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but the Big Bang leading lady somehow never received an Emmy nomination during her 12 years on the show. Now, thanks to The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, Cuoco received her first-ever Emmy nomination, and her gleeful reaction is a delight to behold.www.cinemablend.com
